BlankFor.ms Returns Back To The Music Scene With New Hit Single ’92 Senses’

BlankFor.ms returns back to the music scene, releasing his new single ’92 Senses’ for the first time since the successful release of his EP ‘Side A Feelings’ via Bitbird late last year.

A Wind River native from the region of Wyoming, but now a Brooklyn based prospering producer, BlankFor.ms is known for his 30-second symphonies for synths and tapes. BlankFor.ms centralizes his work around the interface of heavy harmony and rich composition, beautifully portrayed in this single through degraded tapes and analog synthesizers. When asked about his newly released single, the artist stated “My thoughts tend to swim together, unrelated ideas invading each other’s space constantly. There’s a haziness to the endless sifting. It can feel like the flooding of the senses, overwhelming but also dreamy… Like I’m submerged in it, unable to fully surface. This has made certain things challenging. I often lose the thread in conversation, watching a film, etc. Music has been the singular thing that can relax that mental overflow.” It is evident that the artist’s intentions behind the track were to underline how chaotic it can be to obtain mental stability, his intentions being to make his music relatable to those struggling around the world.

’92 Senses’ is just a portion for what is to be expected, as the single is part of BlankFor.ms upcoming EP ‘Memory’, anticipated to release in early September. Listen now to this melodic producer’s signature electronic beats.

