TNGHT recently performed at Lavapalooza, a virtual Minecraft festival that took place last week. Knowing how rare it is to witness a set from the decorated trap duo, we were more than excited to see what HudMo and Lunice had ready to cook up. As expected, they serve up an impressive performance, with our only complaint being we wish it was longer. Stream TNGHT’s Lavapalooza mix below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

LISTEN: TNGHT Unleashes Huge Set from Virtual Minecraft Festival