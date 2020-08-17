English electronic duo Disclosure is making everyone’s Monday bearable, as they just performed live at Plitvice Lakes National Park for a very special DJ set – in part to hype up their upcoming album ENERGY, set to release August 28th via Capitol Records.

ENERGY features a fragment of the evangelist, Eric Thomas, whose voice was a noticeable element behind their song ‘When a Fire Starts to Burn,’ released back in 2013. The brothers emphasized that Thomas’ words in the new anthem activated the title of the album. The team stated “When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches. He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music – especially house music.”

It is of little surprise that the brothers have chosen such a mystical place to Livestream for the day, as their upcoming album is predicted to consist of a great deal of unmatched energy. Aside from producing live music in this fantasy-land location, the brothers also are conducting discussions around the process of creating the album, in hopes of keeping the industry alive during this worldwide pandemic. Check it out below.

Watch Disclosure Throw Down Set at Beautiful Plitvice Lakes Location