Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Watch Disclosure Throw Down Set at Beautiful Plitvice Lakes Location

Watch Disclosure Throw Down Set at Beautiful Plitvice Lakes Location

by Leave a Comment

English electronic duo Disclosure is making everyone’s Monday bearable, as they just performed live at Plitvice Lakes National Park for a very special DJ set – in part to hype up their upcoming album ENERGY, set to release August 28th via Capitol Records.

ENERGY features a fragment of the evangelist, Eric Thomas, whose voice was a noticeable element behind their song ‘When a Fire Starts to Burn,’ released back in 2013. The brothers emphasized that Thomas’ words in the new anthem activated the title of the album. The team stated “When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches. He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music – especially house music.”

It is of little surprise that the brothers have chosen such a mystical place to Livestream for the day, as their upcoming album is predicted to consist of a great deal of unmatched energy. Aside from producing live music in this fantasy-land location, the brothers also are conducting discussions around the process of creating the album, in hopes of keeping the industry alive during this worldwide pandemic. Check it out below.

Watch Disclosure Throw Down Set at Beautiful Plitvice Lakes Location

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend