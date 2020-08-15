One of the only good things to come out of a worldwide pandemic is the huge collection of live-streamed sets from some extremely unique locations. We’ve seen Kaskade from the Grand Canyon and Chet Porter underwater.

Sam Gellaitry‘s newest set was in front of the beautiful Inveraray Castle in his home country of Scotland. It was the perfect backdrop to an incredible set. Watch the video in its entirety below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Sam Gellaitry Here ▲ ▲

Watch Sam Gellaitry Perform Live in Front of Inveraray Castle in Scotland