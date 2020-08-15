Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Watch Sam Gellaitry Perform Live in Front of Inveraray Castle in Scotland

Watch Sam Gellaitry Perform Live in Front of Inveraray Castle in Scotland

by Leave a Comment

One of the only good things to come out of a worldwide pandemic is the huge collection of live-streamed sets from some extremely unique locations. We’ve seen Kaskade from the Grand Canyon and Chet Porter underwater.

Sam Gellaitry‘s newest set was in front of the beautiful Inveraray Castle in his home country of Scotland. It was the perfect backdrop to an incredible set. Watch the video in its entirety below.

 

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Sam Gellaitry Here ▲ ▲ 

Watch Sam Gellaitry Perform Live in Front of Inveraray Castle in Scotland

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend