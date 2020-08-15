Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Madeon Shares Catchy New Single, “The Prince”

It looks like the Good Faith era of Madeon is far from over. We were surprised this week by the news of a new original track from the young French superstar.

“The Prince” feels like an extra track from his newest Good Faith album. It has a deep synth, some absolutely haunting distorted vocals form Madeon, and an overall industrial sound that I absolutely can’t wait to hear in a live set from Madeon. (Whenever that may be).

Madeon – The Prince | Stream

[Photo Credit:  Jasmine Safaeian]

