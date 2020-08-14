In a short amount of time, RL Grime’s Sable Valley label has risen to become one of dance music’s most sought-after bass music outfits. Today the label’s first-ever compilation album has arrived and it’s straight heat from start to finish. RL kicks things off himself with his long-awaited Whethan collab “Outta Here,” before handing it his talented Sable Valley roster. Knock2, Holly, Cozway, JAWNS, Lemay + many others absolutely impress on these tracks, making Grime’s first compilation a smash hit. Stream the songs below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section.

LISTEN: RL Grime Unleashes Massive Sable Valley Summer Compilation