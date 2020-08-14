Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

4B Teams Up With Trippie Redd On “Going Nowhere”

Continuously evolving as an artist, 4B is showing fans that he can not be kept in a box. Following his latest ventures “Did You” with Chris Brown and “Lucid” featuring Austin Mahone & Abraham Mateo, the New Jersey-native continues to prove himself as one of dance music’s most prominent acts. Now unveiling his latest project “Going Nowhere” with platinum-selling rapper Trippie Redd, the producer proves that he is ready to launch into the next wave of his career.

4B & Trippie Redd – Going Nowhere | Stream

