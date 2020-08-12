Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Porter Robinson Shares Insane Unreleased Song in Celebration of ‘WORLDS’ Turning 6

In celebration of his acclaimed WORLDS album turning six years old today, Porter Robinson has dropped off an absolute insane unreleased demo track that no one was expecting. As you’ll hear below, this 6-minute banger showcases Robinson’s immeasurable musical talent as the record drifts from melodic banger to grimy, club anthem before fading out with an emotional outro. Check out this must-listen Porter Robinson release below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Porter Robinson – shepherdess-she2016(2016)

