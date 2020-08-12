LISTEN: Former Hero Finally Releases New Single ‘Friends Now’ Via bitbird

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Emo and dance, post-rock producer Former Hero drops his first single release on bitbird, titled ‘Friends Now.’ The UK based musician has been seen on San Holo’s ‘album1 remixes’, and may also be memorable to those at the attendance of bitbird’s label nights. Former Hero has been apart of the bitbird family for years but has not – up until now – dropped his first official single release with the label.

The rising artist underlines his pursuit to create music through emotion rather than supporting one genre. Birthed from the influence of bands like Death Cab for Cutie, Caspian, and This Will Destroy, but also intrigued by producers such as Pendulum, and Skrillex, Former Hero found a way to mesh both downtempo and grimy music styles successfully.

The producer explains how the intentions of the song transitioned from an experience between a relationship with him and a special someone to the relationship between him and himself. Former Hero clarifies that “the single is about being at odds with your brain, and wanting nothing more than to be okay with yourself when going through turbulent times.”

This long-awaited single has been highly anticipated ever since the DJ turned heads within the SoundCloud dance scene, after dropping hits ‘Our Landscape’ and ‘Changing Tense.’ Both of these singles shortly became present in a wide variety of festival sets over the course of a couple of years. With the help of underground music fans, alongside San Holo’s notable support, Former Hero is on the road to success, leaving an admirable footprint within the dance music genre.

