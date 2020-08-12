Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Fans Are Excited For Upcoming Sophomore Album From Rising Indie Arist Stephen

Fans Are Excited For Upcoming Sophomore Album From Rising Indie Arist Stephen

by Leave a Comment

Stephen- Akrasia |Upcoming Album

LA indie-electronic artist Stephen returns to the music scene with his eagerly anticipated album ‘Akrasia’, available on all platforms on August 21st. ‘Akrasia’ will be the artist’s first full-length project since he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2016. The up and coming artist has seen previous success after his indispensable debut album ‘Sincerely’ as well as his hit single ‘Crossfire’, which has generated over 200m streams.

Stephen explains that the meaning behind the album entails finding the willpower to resist caving into instant gratification by avoiding the irresistible pursuit of temporary pleasure. The musical genius touches on topics of addiction, meditation, love, drugs, and the exploration of self, explaining how all of these approaches to escape, transfer like-minded individuals into a fantasy.

Music industry professionals are expecting immaculate reviews, as the LA-based artist has continuously impressed notable names such as VICE, Billboard, Complex, SPIN. KCREW and FADER. The openly transparent artist has a way of creating music that is relatable to audiences all around the world. Tracks named ‘When We’re Sober’, I Never Stay In Love’ and ‘Gratitude’ have listeners ready to feel the struggle through Stephen’s empathetic yet unfamiliar, approaching releases.

Fans Are Excited For Upcoming Sophomore Album From Rising Indie Arist Stephen

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend