Fans Are Excited For Upcoming Sophomore Album From Rising Indie Arist Stephen

Stephen- Akrasia |Upcoming Album

LA indie-electronic artist Stephen returns to the music scene with his eagerly anticipated album ‘Akrasia’, available on all platforms on August 21st. ‘Akrasia’ will be the artist’s first full-length project since he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2016. The up and coming artist has seen previous success after his indispensable debut album ‘Sincerely’ as well as his hit single ‘Crossfire’, which has generated over 200m streams.

Stephen explains that the meaning behind the album entails finding the willpower to resist caving into instant gratification by avoiding the irresistible pursuit of temporary pleasure. The musical genius touches on topics of addiction, meditation, love, drugs, and the exploration of self, explaining how all of these approaches to escape, transfer like-minded individuals into a fantasy.

Music industry professionals are expecting immaculate reviews, as the LA-based artist has continuously impressed notable names such as VICE, Billboard, Complex, SPIN. KCREW and FADER. The openly transparent artist has a way of creating music that is relatable to audiences all around the world. Tracks named ‘When We’re Sober’, I Never Stay In Love’ and ‘Gratitude’ have listeners ready to feel the struggle through Stephen’s empathetic yet unfamiliar, approaching releases.

