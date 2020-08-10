TNGHT, San Holo, Baauer + More to Play Virtual Minecraft Festival This Week

This week, Open Pit is presenting their own unique Minecraft benefit festival called Lavapalooza. The livestream is slated to take place on August 14th and 15th, and features a ton of RTT favorite artists such as San Holo, Baauer, TNGHT + more. The event will also feature label takeovers from LuckyMe, bitbird, Dog Show records, and more. Check out their official announcement below and be sure not to miss this exciting event.
Open Pit presents#Lavapalooza 🌋
August 14 & 15
at 6PM ET
a Minecraft benefit for @TheOkraProject
with:@FlatbushZombies @sanholobeats @100gecs @TNGHT
+ many more!
takeovers from:@dogshowrecords @vitalicnoise @LuckyMe@pcmus @bitbird
at https://t.co/AkxGC3flnK pic.twitter.com/j8VPP8Y4tF
— Open Pit ⛏ Lavapalooza Aug 14-15 (@OpenPitPresents) August 7, 2020
