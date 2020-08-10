Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » TNGHT, San Holo, Baauer + More to Play Virtual Minecraft Festival This Week

TNGHT, San Holo, Baauer + More to Play Virtual Minecraft Festival This Week

by Leave a Comment

This week, Open Pit is presenting their own unique Minecraft benefit festival called Lavapalooza. The livestream is slated to take place on August 14th and 15th, and features a ton of RTT favorite artists such as San Holo, Baauer, TNGHT + more. The event will also feature label takeovers from LuckyMe, bitbird, Dog Show records, and more. Check out their official announcement below and be sure not to miss this exciting event.

TNGHT, San Holo, Baauer + More to Play Virtual Minecraft Festival This Week

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend