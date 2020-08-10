This week, Open Pit is presenting their own unique Minecraft benefit festival called Lavapalooza. The livestream is slated to take place on August 14th and 15th, and features a ton of RTT favorite artists such as San Holo, Baauer, TNGHT + more. The event will also feature label takeovers from LuckyMe, bitbird, Dog Show records, and more. Check out their official announcement below and be sure not to miss this exciting event.

TNGHT, San Holo, Baauer + More to Play Virtual Minecraft Festival This Week