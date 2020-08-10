Sable Valley’s first-ever compilation album is dropping on August 14th and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Today, the label head himself RL Grime shared an unreal 15-minute preview mix featuring tracks off the upcoming project and it’s straight heat from start to finish. The compilation is slated to feature new music from Baauer, JAWNS, Whethan, Knock2, RL Grime himself and many more. Stream the mix via Youtube below and start getting hyped for the official release.

LISTEN: RL Grime Drops Huge Preview Mix for Upcoming Sable Valley Compilation