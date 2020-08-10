After 16 long months, Ekali has finally given his fans the eighth installment of his Awakening mix series. The producer who is most notable for his melodic/future bass sound has beautifully crafted this mix to match exactly that, while also allowing listeners to feel every minute of each track. This is the type of Awakening mix that fosters a sense of hope and keeps fans wanting more. Check out the brand new mix below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section.

LISTEN: Ekali’s “Awakening” Mix Series Returns with Stunning 8th Installment