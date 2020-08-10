Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Ekali’s “Awakening” Mix Series Returns with Stunning 8th Installment

LISTEN: Ekali’s “Awakening” Mix Series Returns with Stunning 8th Installment

by Leave a Comment

After 16 long months, Ekali has finally given his fans the eighth installment of his Awakening mix series. The producer who is most notable for his melodic/future bass sound has beautifully crafted this mix to match exactly that, while also allowing listeners to feel every minute of each track. This is the type of Awakening mix that fosters a sense of hope and keeps fans wanting more. Check out the brand new mix below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

LISTEN: Ekali’s “Awakening” Mix Series Returns with Stunning 8th Installment

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend