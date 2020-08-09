Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Masteria Drops New Heater In “Mayhem”

Detroit based artist MASTERIA is showing the world what new age Detroit house is all about. Hearing his signature bass design is enough to send chills down any listener’s spine, and is a guaranteed energy boosting cheat code for any house based virtual set.

Fresh off his recent Underground EP, MASTERIA is back with a hard hitter in “Mayhem.” The distorted lasers and cinematic drums are the perfect soundscape for anyone trying to transport themselves back to the packed clubs and dance shows.

“I live for the moment in a Club or at a Festival when a song starts building up, the lights begin to strobe rapidly and everyone has their hands in the air” says MASTERIA. “That high-energy moment is what I had in mind when creating “Mayhem”. I designed this record to bring that climactic moment of intensity and energy from the Main Stage to wherever you’re listening from.”

Check out the track for yourself below, and be sure to check out Masteria.

MASTERIA – Mayehm

