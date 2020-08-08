Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Stream & Download Aminé's Impressive Sophomore Album "Limbo"

Following his 2018 mixtape ONEPOINTFIVE, Portland-based rapper Aminé makes his return with his second studio album Limbo. A smooth 14-track ride from start to finish, Aminé uses Limbo to flex his musical growth through a combination of clever rhymes, pulsing beats, and soulful samples. Features from Vince StaplesYoung ThugSlowthaiSummer Walker, and more add an undeniable depth to the album as Aminé continues on his musical journey. Stream Limbo below. 

Aminé – Limbo

