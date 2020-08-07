LISTEN: SoloSam Unleashes Cold-Blooded Rap Single “HOTBOX” feat. Michael Christmas

SoloSam is back with his first release of the year in “HOTBOX.” The rising Chicago artist first caught our ear thanks to his “Fire” collaboration with masked trap legend UZ back in 2019. This time around he delivers on another hard-hitting rap record, spitting impressive and catchy bars over his own original production. The track also enlists a feature from Boston rapper Michael Christmas. Stream “HOTBOX” via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more music coming from SoloSam later this year.

