NGHTMRE Announces New Zeds Dead Collaboration is Finished

Out of nowhere NGHTMRE dropped some insane news about completing a second collaboration with duo Zeds Dead. The last time these three talented producers worked together they brought us the iconic track “Frontlines”, which has become a staple of both artists’ catalogs, so needless to say we cannot wait. No word yet on whether or not this track will be included in NGHTMRE’s upcoming debut album, but regardless fans have already expressed their excitement. Check out NGHTMRE’s tweet below!

