Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Apple Music Carries on Tomorrowland Tradition, Offering ‘Around The World’ Sets to Listeners

Apple Music Carries on Tomorrowland Tradition, Offering ‘Around The World’ Sets to Listeners

by Leave a Comment

Apple Music has carried on the Tomorrowland festivities for the organization’s first digital edition since the festival originated in 2005. On the weekend of July 25th-26th, subscribers were granted access to some of the largest live DJ sets brought to you by some of the world’s finest artists at the two-day electronic, multinational music festival. Now weeks later, Apple Music patrons can re-listen to all the mixes thanks to an exclusive offering from the streaming platform.

The sets have already generated roughly 1 million viewers from over 60 different artists, keeping the iconic international festival alive and then some. Prominent artists involved in the experience included Charlotte De Witte, VER: WEST, Carnage, Eptic, Afrojack, David Guetta, Amelie Lens, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, NGHTMRE, Joris Voorn, Oliver Heldens, Patrice Bäumel, Katy Perry, Robin Schulz, Paul Kalkbrenner, Adam Beyer, Gryffin, Lost Frequencies, Tiesto, Alan Walker, Claptone, Armin Van Buuren, EDX, Netsky, Laidback Luke, Nervo, Yellow Claw, Steve Aoki, Cat Dealers, Timmy Trumpet, DJ Licious, Yves V, Jack Back and more.

Until further precautions are confirmed relative to the Coronavirus Pandemic, virtual experiences are a necessity, to preserve live music. Grab a friend and celebrate, on the Apple Music platform and listen to all of the Apple music sets here.

Apple Music Carries on Tomorrowland Tradition, Offering ‘Around The World’ Sets to Listeners

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend