Apple Music has carried on the Tomorrowland festivities for the organization’s first digital edition since the festival originated in 2005. On the weekend of July 25th-26th, subscribers were granted access to some of the largest live DJ sets brought to you by some of the world’s finest artists at the two-day electronic, multinational music festival. Now weeks later, Apple Music patrons can re-listen to all the mixes thanks to an exclusive offering from the streaming platform.

The sets have already generated roughly 1 million viewers from over 60 different artists, keeping the iconic international festival alive and then some. Prominent artists involved in the experience included Charlotte De Witte, VER: WEST, Carnage, Eptic, Afrojack, David Guetta, Amelie Lens, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, NGHTMRE, Joris Voorn, Oliver Heldens, Patrice Bäumel, Katy Perry, Robin Schulz, Paul Kalkbrenner, Adam Beyer, Gryffin, Lost Frequencies, Tiesto, Alan Walker, Claptone, Armin Van Buuren, EDX, Netsky, Laidback Luke, Nervo, Yellow Claw, Steve Aoki, Cat Dealers, Timmy Trumpet, DJ Licious, Yves V, Jack Back and more.

Until further precautions are confirmed relative to the Coronavirus Pandemic, virtual experiences are a necessity, to preserve live music. Grab a friend and celebrate, on the Apple Music platform and listen to all of the Apple music sets here.

Apple Music Carries on Tomorrowland Tradition, Offering ‘Around The World’ Sets to Listeners