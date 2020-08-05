Watch Lollapalooza 2020 Sets from Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, ZHU + More

This year’s Lollapalooza might have been radically different than what we might have been expecting six months ago, but nevertheless the historic festival delivered a memorable experience once again. Thankfully, for those who weren’t lucky enough to catch the livestream, many RTT favorites have since uploaded their performances for us to enjoy. Check out performances from Alison Wonderland, ZHU, Boombox Cartel, NGHTMRE + more below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section.

