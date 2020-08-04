Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Hudson Mohawke Unleashes 14-Track Album of Unreleased Heat

by Leave a Comment

Hudson Mohawke may be half-responsible for the decorated trap-duo TNGHT, but he’s also clearly a legend in his own right. Last night the producer surprised everyone by dropping a 14-track project showcasing some of the unreleased music he’s been sitting on over the past several years. The album is called B.B.H.E and is chock-full of HudM0’s inventive, out-of-the-box sound and creativity. It’s also the first full-length LP he’s shared since Lantern in 2015. Stream it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Hudson Mohawke – B.B.H.E. | Stream

