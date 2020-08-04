Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Dabin & RUNN Release Acoustic Version of 'Alive'

Dabin and RUNN have delivered fans a soulful acoustic rendition of their monster tune, “Alive”. This fan-favorite track has been stripped down to its core and showcases the true instrumentalist that Dabin is, while envoking an even deeper emotional connection than the original. RUNN’s passionate vocals combined with Dabin’s soft piano and guitar melodies makes this an undeniably beautiful acoustic track. Check out the accompanying lyric video below:

