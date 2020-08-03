Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: G Jones & Eprom Unleash b2b Set From Virtual Lollapalooza 2020

LISTEN: G Jones & Eprom Unleash b2b Set From Virtual Lollapalooza 2020

by Leave a Comment

Studio wizards G Jones & Eprom performed a back to back set during Lollapolloza’s first-ever virtual live stream music festival the other weekend. It comes as no surprise that these legendary beatmakers were scheduled together, as the two are frequent collaborators. G Jones also is known for joining forces with prominent names such as Bassnectar and DJ Shadow.

The two are not only known for their unique ability to craft forward-thinking bass music, but they are also sought-out performers, inciting listeners into an EDM mosh pit every time a new track is dropped. This back to back set is full of next-level energy, creating mass amounts of hype over the short but sweet performance.

Nothing but positive reviews are being discerned on platforms such as Soundcloud, alongside the speculation from an abundance of fans that an Aphex Twin mashup is mixed into the fire. This track is everything and then some, satisfying listeners for the meantime while live music is on lockdown.

LISTEN: G Jones & Eprom Unleash b2b Set From Virtual Lollapalooza 2020

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend