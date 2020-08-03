Studio wizards G Jones & Eprom performed a back to back set during Lollapolloza’s first-ever virtual live stream music festival the other weekend. It comes as no surprise that these legendary beatmakers were scheduled together, as the two are frequent collaborators. G Jones also is known for joining forces with prominent names such as Bassnectar and DJ Shadow.

The two are not only known for their unique ability to craft forward-thinking bass music, but they are also sought-out performers, inciting listeners into an EDM mosh pit every time a new track is dropped. This back to back set is full of next-level energy, creating mass amounts of hype over the short but sweet performance.

Nothing but positive reviews are being discerned on platforms such as Soundcloud, alongside the speculation from an abundance of fans that an Aphex Twin mashup is mixed into the fire. This track is everything and then some, satisfying listeners for the meantime while live music is on lockdown.

LISTEN: G Jones & Eprom Unleash b2b Set From Virtual Lollapalooza 2020