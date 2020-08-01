Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Trump Announces He’s Banning TikTok Today via Executive Order

Trump Announces He’s Banning TikTok Today via Executive Order

by Leave a Comment

Last night, Donald Trump communicated quite explicitly to reporters that he plans on signing an executive order today to officially ban the popular social media app TikTok from operating in the United States. “I will sign the document tomorrow,” the President stated, also adding that the ban could take effect “essentially immediately.” The Trump administration has been threatening this move as early as July 7th, arguing that the Chinese data-farming app presents a greater security threat to the US.

Since this announcement rumors have surfaced suggesting that Trump would force TikTok’s Chinese owner to divest the app, leading to further murmurings that Microsoft would potentially move in to try to acquire the app’s US operations. Last night the President addressed these claims and downplayed the possibility of a Microsoft US ownership, stating: [It’s] not the deal that you have been hearing about, that they are going to buy and sell, and this and that. And Microsoft and another one. We’re not an M&A company.”

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops. 

Trump Announces He’s Banning TikTok Today via Executive Order

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend