ZHU is back with more quality new music, this time coming in the form of a special remix of Mathame’s “Never Give Up” original. As expected, the super-producer comes through with another memorable release here, injecting his signature vibe into the track with gusto and grace. This one builds up quite melodically before dropping into some entrancing tech-house inspired heat. Stream it below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section.

Mathame – Never Give Up (ZHU Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes Catchy New Remix of Mathame’s “Never Give Up”