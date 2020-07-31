Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes Catchy New Remix of Mathame’s “Never Give Up”

LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes Catchy New Remix of Mathame’s “Never Give Up”

by Leave a Comment

ZHU is back with more quality new music, this time coming in the form of a special remix of Mathame’s “Never Give Up” original. As expected, the super-producer comes through with another memorable release here, injecting his signature vibe into the track with gusto and grace. This one builds up quite melodically before dropping into some entrancing tech-house inspired heat. Stream it below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section.

Mathame – Never Give Up (ZHU Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes Catchy New Remix of Mathame’s “Never Give Up”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend