A slow burning house heater, French Original takes his signature sound and wraps it up into “History.” Sultry sweet vocals laid atop a smooth backsound showcases French Original’s innate dexterity as a producer climbing the ranks. Made for the summer months, “History” emulates a warm and resonating atmosphere.

The French-born producer has aspired to become a pop sensation from a young age. In addition to songwriting and producing, French Original’s musical prowess also extends to various instruments. As a multi-talented songwriter, he writes songs in both English and his native language. Showcasing his proficiency, French Original has collaborated with artists like The Vamps, Plan B, Connor Maynard, and Madison Beer. He previously appeared alongside Madison Beer during her performances and special events across Europe. Additionally, French Original recently teamed up with booming electronic act Meduza to co-wrote the hit single “Born To Love.” His remix of the single “Pomegranate” by deadmau5 and The Neptunes has amassed over 400,000 streams and landed at the #3 spot of Spotify’s Dancing Rising since the release last month.

“I wrote this song after talking with a friend who kept finding herself being drawn back into a bad relationship. It’s really about how physical attraction and the intoxication of it can drag you back down a path of pain, something I think many of us can identify with.” – French Original

Stream “History” here, and find it below on Spotify!

French Original Debuts New Single ‘History’