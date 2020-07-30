ilo ilo have earned a cult like following with their creative marketing and fantastic music. During their Room Service set in June, the duo kicked off a new adventure for fans to follow along to. People headed over to iloilohunt.com to search for clues and chose their own path.

After following through a myriad of pages, people who complete the journey are awarded with a epic mix filled with unreleased edits and music from the duo. The journey is a fully interactive experience that’s entertaining and fun. While you’re trying to solve the riddles, check out the music video for their latest single “Be Cool”.

