Having only released one single this year, Getter has been wisely picking his spots when it comes to new music, while fans have been anxiously anticipating what he has coming up next. This week Getter took to Instagram to announce that a brand new EP is in the works and is almost finished. His latest single, “Represent”, has garnered close to 1 million streams on Spotify alone, so we are excited to see what the Shred Collective CEO has in store for us.

View this post on Instagram New Getter EP almost done A post shared by getter (@getter) on Jul 29, 2020 at 2:35pm PDT

Getter Announces New EP is ‘Almost Done’