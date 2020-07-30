Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

DJ Snake & Malaa Are Throwing Down on Livestream Today

DJ Snake and Malaa have built a reputation at this point for their stellar b2b performances, and it looks like we’re in for a treat as the two will be throwing down via livestream later today at 5 PM EST today. The set will be hosted by Youtube and we’re more than excited to see what the two producers have in store for us. Check out DJ Snake’s announcement via Instagram below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in in the comments section as well.

TONIGHT – B2B with @malaamusic

