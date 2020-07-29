Whethan Confirms Anticipated RL Grime Collaboration Dropping ‘Very Soon’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

We’ve been anxiously awaiting RL Grime and Whethan’s anticipated collaboration since the two started teasing the massive ID last year. Now, it appears we’ll be finally receiving the track via Sable Valley’s new compilation dropping in August. Not only did RL use the track as the backdrop for the project’s announcement yesterday, but Whethan also took to Twitter to share that his collaboration with Grime is coming ‘very soon,’ which we can only presume is on the compilation. Check out his tweet below and start getting hyped, and check out the Sable Valley announcement here.

