Kasbo Sheds Light on Upcoming Album by Dropping New Single ‘Play Pretend’ Feat. Ourchives

The king is back after a 2 1/2 year-long wait. Swedish sensation Carl Garsbo (Kasbo) has returned to the electronic music scene, announcing his sophomore album The Making of a Paracosm, due October 23rd, via Foreign Family Collective/Counter Records. The first single ‘Play Pretend’ featuring Ourchives is a preview for what’s about to transpire in this long-awaited upcoming LP.

Kasbo is sticking to his electric roots, creating a listening experience that allows his audience to enter a detailed imaginary world. The title of the album represents Kasbo’s intentions in taking listeners to a fantasy or prolonged abstract space, a similar theme from his debut album Places We Don’t Know released back in 2018.

The duo’s first-ever collaboration has generated hype, as Ourchives blends his smooth vocals with Kasbo’s infectious, instrumental and ethereal touch. Kasbo has materialized his dream world into a reality, making his idea of beautiful chaos all worth the wait.

