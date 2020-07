Wolfgang Gartner had a small hiccup last year and had to check himself back into rehab. Fast forward a few months and he’s released his first EP since 2020. In an interview with Billboard he opens up about his struggles and how now he’s making some of the best music of his career. His enjoyment is heard throughout the 6 track EP so put on your headphones and give “Tucson” a spin.

Wolfgang Gartner – Tucson | Download

