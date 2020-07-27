RL Grime Announces 15-Track Sable Valley Compilation Dropping in August

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

RL Grime’s own Sable Valley records just announced their first-ever compilation album and it’s dropping on August 14th. If that wasn’t already amazing news, it turns out the project will boast 15 tracks from Sable Valley artists and almost certainly includes Whethan and RL Grime’s highly sought after collaboration. Check out RL Grime’s officially announcement via Twitter below and start getting hyped for the first Sable Valley compilation ever.

