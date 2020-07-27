Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Lollapalooza Announces 2020 Virtual Festival Feat. Tyler, The Creator, Alison Wonderland, ZHU + More

It looks like Lollapalooza will be happening this year. As expected, the famed Chicago festival is adapting to the virtual events landscape as today they have announced Lolla’s official lineup. As you’ll see below, the billing showcases your typical stacked Lollapalooza lineup, featuring RTT favorites like Alison Wonderland and ZHU as well as a plethora of high-profile rappers like Tyler, the Creator, Chance the Rapper, ASAP Rocky, and many more. Check out the lineup in its entirety below and click the link here to learn more about this virtual festival.

