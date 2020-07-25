Earlier this year, Zeds Dead kicked off 2020 with their massive Deadbeats compilation We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4. that included bass-heavy collaborations with Subtronics, Jauz, Ganja White Night, and more. Today, they’re back with their incredible deluxe edition that features brand new collaborations, as well as new remixes from Blanke, Sippy, Eprom, and more. Stream We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4 Deluxe below and let us know which remix is your favorite in the comments.

Zeds Dead – We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4 Deluxe | Stream

Zeds Dead Releases Deluxe Edition of We Are Deadbeats (VOL. 4)