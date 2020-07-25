Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Zeds Dead Releases Deluxe Edition of We Are Deadbeats (VOL. 4)

Zeds Dead Releases Deluxe Edition of We Are Deadbeats (VOL. 4)

by Leave a Comment

Earlier this year, Zeds Dead kicked off 2020 with their massive Deadbeats compilation We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4. that included bass-heavy collaborations with Subtronics, Jauz, Ganja White Night, and more. Today, they’re back with their incredible deluxe edition that features brand new collaborations, as well as new remixes from Blanke, Sippy, Eprom, and more. Stream We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4 Deluxe below and let us know which remix is your favorite in the comments.   

Zeds Dead – We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4 Deluxe | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Zeds Dead Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Zeds Dead Releases Deluxe Edition of We Are Deadbeats (VOL. 4)

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend