Stream & Download Logic’s Final Album,”No Pressure”

Last week Logic shocked his loyal fan base when he declared his retirement on the heels of announcing the release date for his final album. Primed to go out with a bang, Logic’s seventh and final studio album No Pressure, sees the rapper reuniting with master producer No I.D. for a retrospective look at his decade-long career that has seen plenty of accolades and achievements. Stream No Pressure below and let us know which Logic album is favorite in the comments.

Logic – No Pressure | Stream

