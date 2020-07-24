LISTEN: Tame Impala Drops Impressive Remix of 070 Shake’s “Guilty Conscious”

Whenever Tame Impala shares new music it’s hard not to get excited. This time, we’re treated to a psychedelic remix of 070 Shake’s “Guilty Conscious” hit record. As expected, Kevin Parker works his magic on the original to create quite a catchy and memorable remix. The Australian multi-instrumentalist shared his latest album The Slow Rush earlier this year in February, and we already can’t wait to hear what he has coming up next. Check out the track via Youtube below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

