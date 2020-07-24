RTT favorite Medasin is back with one of his most anticipated remixes of the year. Taking on a classic like Toto’s “Africa” is quite the task, but as expected the RIPPLS producer impresses and more in this wavey remix. While still maintaining the iconic vibes of the original record, Medasin injects his own clean sound design and drum programming into the tune to make for a refreshing and smooth modern day reinvention. Stream it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Medasin – Africa | Stream

LISTEN: Medasin Takes On Toto’s “Africa” in Must-Hear Remake