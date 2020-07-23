RL Grime to Stream 2019 Outsidelands Set Tomorrow via Twitch

It’s been too long since we’ve received a new live set from the trap don RL Grime, so for now we guess his old performances will have to do. Today, the LA producer took to Twitter, sharing the exciting news that he will be going live on Twitch tomorrow to stream his 2019 Outsidelands set. Check out his announcement below and make sure to tune into tomorrow night at 7pm to watch RL Grime throw down one of his iconic performances.

Outsidelands 2019 set streaming on twitch/youtube tomorrow at 7pm PST see you in the chat 🤠https://t.co/AuVa6Cw22ghttps://t.co/p5VJxF3Unu — RL GRIME (@RLGRIME) July 23, 2020

