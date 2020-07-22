After announcing yesterday that new music was coming, J.Cole has returned with two new album singles from his forthcoming anticipated project, The Fall Off. The songs are called ‘The Climb Back’ and ‘Lion King on Ice,’ and both impressively feature the rapper on production credits as well. While there is still no word on whether fans will be receiving the new studio album this year if its anything like these two tracks it’ll be worth the wait – stream both of them below and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section as well.

J. Cole – The Climb Back

J. Cole – Lion King on Ice

Stream & Download J.Cole’s 2 New Album Singles, ‘The Climb Back’ & ‘Lion King on Ice’