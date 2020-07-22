LISTEN: Porter Robinson Unleashes Must-Listen Remix of “Get Your Wish” Original

Porter Robinson‘s not so secret identity, DJ NOT PORTER ROBINSON, has released a high energy remix of “Get Your Wish”. Porter first debuted the remix during his Secret Sky Festival over 2 months ago, and fans have been curious ever since. Giving an entirely new spin on the euphoric single, DJ NOT PORTER ROBINSON turns “Get Your Wish” up a notch with a faster tempo and heavier bassline, while still keeping the beauty of the song intact. Check out the remix below.

