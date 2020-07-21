ALRT has quickly become a favorite here at RTT thanks for his knack for producing forward-thinking remixes and originals spanning across an impressive amount of genres. Today he’s back and we’re happy to be premiering his latest effort via Deadbeats, this time taking on Zeds Dead and Dion Timmer’s “Rescue” original and flipping it into a ferocious house remix. This thing is expertly crafted from start to finish, and we can’t help but think this would be slaying the festival circuit right now if concerts were happening. Stream the high-octane remix below and read what ALRT himself has to say about this tune.

“I knew it was a massive opportunity to remix this track. I loved working on it and hope it compliments the original. I am looking forward to doing more with Deadbeats in the future”

Zeds Dead & Dion Timmer – Rescue (ALRT Remix)

PREMIERE: ALRT Shares Peak Hour “Rescue” House Remix For Zeds Dead & Dion Timmer