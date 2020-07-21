Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Elon Music Claims Neuralink Chip Allows Music Streaming Directly to Brain

Elon Music Claims Neuralink Chip Allows Music Streaming Directly to Brain

by Leave a Comment

Elon Musk’s anticipated Neuralink technology just keeps getting more and more interesting. The Tesla CEO has been releasing further information regarding the brain-interfacing hardware lately, and today we’ve received perhaps the most exciting and unexpected news: that Neuralink will allow users to stream music directly into your brain. In responding to computer scientist Austin Howard, Musk himself claimed that the device would allow people to “listen to music directly from our chips.” On top of the medical and neurological benefits, Neuralink seems to boast, it certainly makes you wonder if you’d allow one of these chips inside your brain. Let us know in the comments section and read more about this story here.

Elon Music Claims Neuralink Chip Allows Music Streaming Directly to Brain

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend