Elon Musk's anticipated Neuralink technology just keeps getting more and more interesting. The Tesla CEO has been releasing further information regarding the brain-interfacing hardware lately, and today we've received perhaps the most exciting and unexpected news: that Neuralink will allow users to stream music directly into your brain. In responding to computer scientist Austin Howard, Musk himself claimed that the device would allow people to "listen to music directly from our chips." On top of the medical and neurological benefits, Neuralink seems to boast, it certainly makes you wonder if you'd allow one of these chips inside your brain.

Elon Music Claims Neuralink Chip Allows Music Streaming Directly to Brain