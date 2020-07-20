High off his star-studded collaboration, “Ego Death”, Skrillex teased that a collaboration with Lil Tecca could possibly be in the works. Unfortunately, the video Skrillex posted on his Instagram story was on mute, but it did showcase himself and the “Ransom” rapper bouncing ideas off each other. Although no further information on this collab has been released, Skrillex and Lil Tecca fans are ready for new music.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Skrillex Here ▲ ▲

Skrillex is Working on New Music with Rapper Lil Tecca