UZ & Oski Release Their Highly Anticipated “Freezer” EP

Since releasing his Kid Chrome EP on UZ‘s Quality Goods Records back in 2016, Oski has collaborated and toured with the original trap don numerous times over the past few years. With undeniable chemistry for pushing the boundaries of sound on their collaborative projects, it was only a matter of time before we’d finally get a joint EP. Out today via Quality Goods Records, UZ and Oski’s two-track Freezer EP was worth the wait. Immediately assaulting your senses with the first track “Freezer,” UZ and Oski play off of each other’s strengths as the EP transitions into the second single “Bass Tang” for a glorious experience that will entice all trap and bass heads. The only thing that could make the listening experience better is if there were more tracks on the EP to vibe to. Stream their Freezer EP below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments.  

UZ & Oski – Freezer EP | Stream

