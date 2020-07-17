QUIX & Vincent Unleash “TIGER” Single For New Collaborative Project, Tiger Drool

Over the past few years, QUIX and Vincent have become known as two distinct forces in the EDM scene. Known for delivering memorable trap bangers, melodic goodies, and heavy bass anthems, both artists have carved out their respective niches with incredible fan bases craving new music. After teasing their new collaborative project TIGER DROOL on social media, the two heavyweights are finally giving us a taste of what can happen when two masterminds come together for bangers and beautiful moments. Out today via Deadbeats, their first single “TIGER” sets the bar high with monster trap horns and sharp percussions that dominate your speakers. Stream “TIGER” below and keep an eye out for more music from this exciting collaborative project.

