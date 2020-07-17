Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » QUIX & Vincent Unleash “TIGER” Single For New Collaborative Project, Tiger Drool

QUIX & Vincent Unleash “TIGER” Single For New Collaborative Project, Tiger Drool

by Leave a Comment

Over the past few years, QUIX and Vincent have become known as two distinct forces in the EDM scene. Known for delivering memorable trap bangers, melodic goodies, and heavy bass anthems, both artists have carved out their respective niches with incredible fan bases craving new music. After teasing their new collaborative project TIGER DROOL on social media, the two heavyweights are finally giving us a taste of what can happen when two masterminds come together for bangers and beautiful moments. Out today via Deadbeats, their first single “TIGER” sets the bar high with monster trap horns and sharp percussions that dominate your speakers. Stream “TIGER” below and keep an eye out for more music from this exciting collaborative project.

TIGER DROOL – TIGER | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About TIGER DROOL Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

QUIX & Vincent Unleash “TIGER” Single For New Collaborative Project, Tiger Drool

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend