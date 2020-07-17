LISTEN: Party Favor Unleashes Impressive New Project, “The Isolation Album”

Since the beginning of quarantine, Party Favor has spent his time experimenting with a wide range of isolation beats that differ from his typical sound. What started as a way for him to challenge himself musically, quickly turned into a unique visual project with stunning results that are shown off nicely on his latest drop The Isolation Album. Take a listen to the album below and if you’re digging it, be sure to check out Party Favor’s Isolation Livestream festival this Saturday featuring Bijou, A-Trak, Dillon Francis, Slumberjack and more.

