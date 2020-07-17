LISTEN: Eliminate & Shaq Go Crazy On Heavy New Collaboration, “Tear It Up”

There’s no better way to start your Friday than with a vicious bass collab that makes you immediately want to break your neck. Teaming up for their rowdy new single “Tear It Up,” Eliminate and Shaquille O’Neal turn the headbanging vibes all the way up on this insane heater. Leading with a filthy bassline built to encourage listeners to open up the pit when festival and show seasons start back up, “Tear It Up” demands you push your energy level to the max and give everything you’ve got for just over three minutes. Hopefully, we’ll get another Eliminate and Shaq collab in the future but until then stream their new banger below.

