Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Eliminate & Shaq Go Crazy On Heavy New Collaboration, “Tear It Up”

LISTEN: Eliminate & Shaq Go Crazy On Heavy New Collaboration, “Tear It Up”

by Leave a Comment

There’s no better way to start your Friday than with a vicious bass collab that makes you immediately want to break your neck. Teaming up for their rowdy new single “Tear It Up,” Eliminate and Shaquille O’Neal turn the headbanging vibes all the way up on this insane heater. Leading with a filthy bassline built to encourage listeners to open up the pit when festival and show seasons start back up, “Tear It Up” demands you push your energy level to the max and give everything you’ve got for just over three minutes. Hopefully, we’ll get another Eliminate and Shaq collab in the future but until then stream their new banger below.  

Eliminate x Shaq – Tear It Up | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Eliminate Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Shaq Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Eliminate & Shaq Go Crazy On Heavy New Collaboration, “Tear It Up”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend