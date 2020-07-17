The other night, Flume hosted a livestream event showcasing his 2019 ‘Flume and Friends’ Red Rocks performance, during which he unveiled super exciting news for Flume Fans: his sought-after ‘Greenpeace’ ID will be officially releasing soon. Back in 2017, the Australian producer shared a snippet of the unreleased track on his YouTube page, but never actually dropped the song – even amidst fan’s desperate pleas. Check out his announcement below and check out the catchy Greenpeace preview video below. We can’t wait for this one.

LISTEN: Flume Announces Anticipated “Greenpeace” ID Officially Dropping Soon