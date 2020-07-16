LISTEN: ZHU & Bob Moses Team Up For Impressive New Collaboration, ‘Desire’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

2020 has been very quiet for these two, but ahead of their highly anticipated B2B during the Secret Project livestream, Bob Moses and Zhu deliver fans the perfect house track we can all vibe out to together. A combination of Zhu’s deep house melodies and Bob Moses’ infectious lyricism and vocals this track is the ideal blend of two noteworthy house producers. Accompanied by a video that highlights the pleasure & pain of desire, this track does not disappoint. Check out the video below.

