Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Caspa Calls Facemasks “Muzzles” That Cause Sickness & Keep People From “Telling the Truth”

Caspa Calls Facemasks “Muzzles” That Cause Sickness & Keep People From “Telling the Truth”

by Leave a Comment

If you’ve decided to solely take medical advice from dubstep DJs, boy do we have quite the news story for you today. West London artist Caspa took to twitter yesterday to announce that he “won’t be selling face muzzles on [his] shop.” Continuing in the thread, he argued that masks functioned to “keep people quiet from telling the truth” (because that makes perfect sense) and that they were detrimental to people’s health – despite the fact that surgeons and other doctors wear masks for 12-hour shifts all the time. Nevertheless, Caspa remained adamant that we sheeple should “google face muzzles and see for yourself.”

Several scientific studies referencing the effectiveness and safety of cloth face coverings during pandemics have been available for some time now – and the difference in COVID outbreaks in the US compared to complete mask-wearing countries is stark, to say the least. In order to reach a place where we can all get back to having concerts and festivals again in the United States, we simply need to start following the advice of experts more and de-politicize the entire affair. Here’s to hoping we can start heading in a direction that encourages pragmatic public health policies and a regained trust in our scientific institutions.

Caspa Calls Facemasks “Muzzles” That Cause Sickness & Keep People From “Telling the Truth”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend